NXT Takeover 31, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Impact Wrestling Victory road, next advertised pro wrestling dates, AEW Dynamite anniversary, El Dandy, Yokozuna

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Takeover 31 will be held Sunday in Orlando, Florida. The show is headlined by Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship Join John Moore for live coverage beginning with the pre-show, and the main card beginning at 6CT/7ET. John and I will team up after the show for an NXT audio review that will serve as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features the fallout from the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Join me for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews are available on Saturday mornings, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members will premiere tomorrow morning.

-Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road event will be held on Saturday and streaming on Impact Plus. The show is headlined by Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is October 10 in Madrid, Spain. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is December 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next event is the continuation of the G1 Climax tournament on Monday morning in Kagawa, Japan. The next event will be Tuesday in Hiroshima.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any live events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website. The company taped television recently in Baltimore, Maryland.

-MLW’s will be returning with new television shows in November. The company will not announce the location of its October tapings.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update. However, Billy Corgan did announce yesterday that the company will return even without fans in attendance at the television tapings.

Birthdays and Notables

-The first edition of AEW Dynamite was held on October 2, 2019 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-Who are you to question El Dandy? Roberto Frías is 58.

-The late Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) was born on October 2, 1966. He died of heart failure at age 34 on October 23, 2000.



