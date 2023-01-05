AEW Dynamite rating for the first edition of 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 864,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 876,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.26 rating, down from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.41 rating on USA Network. The January 5, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.010 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the premiere on TBS following the move from TNT.