Vince McMahon reportedly making major moves to regain power in WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon is making moves to reclaim the power he forfeited when he resigned from WWE. The Wall Street Journal reports that McMahon has informed the WWE Board of Directors that he is electing himself and former WWE executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to the board. “The move to reinstate Mr. McMahon, which the board previously rebuffed, and the others will require three current directors to vacate their positions,” reads the story. McMahon, who still has majority voting power, also told the WWE Board of Directors that he will not support any media-rights deal or sale of the company unless he has direct involvement.

“WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms,” McMahon wrote in a statement. “The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder.” Read the full story at WallStreetJournal.com.

Powell’s POV: For those who don’t have WSJ access, a version of the story is available via Yahoo.com. WSJ previously reported that their sources had stated that Vince was interested in returning because he felt he had been given bad advice when he was advised to reign. Today’s WSJ reporting provides evidence that he is officially making his play. There was a lot of internal backlash against the idea when the previous story was released, and I can’t imagine those feelings have changed. Obviously, we will continue to keep close tabs on the story, which Jake Barnett and I will be discussing during today’s Dot Net Weekly audio show for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).