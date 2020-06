CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Total Bellas reality show delivered 693,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 485,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Total Bellas finished eighth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Thursday. This was the most viewed episode of Total Bellas since season three in 2018.