Matt Taven looks back on winning the ROH Championship at MSG in a new ROH website feature

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor introduced a new website feature called Word of Honor, which spotlights long-form articles written by the company’s wrestlers. The first piece is by Matt Taven, who looked back on winning the ROH Championship at the Supercard of Honor event at Madison Square Garden.

“When I think back to April 6, 2019, I remember the day in sections, like looking at a photo album instead of watching a video,” Taven wrote. “The first first big moment I recall happened after we finally got through security entering the building and I saw the ceiling. There was the famous Madison Square Garden roof, and underneath it on the wraparound screen was the Ring of Honor logo. With a smile on my face, my eyes started welling up. This wasn’t just my dream. It was all of ours, and I was so proud to be a part of it.

“When I get asked about G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden, my mind instantly goes to Las Vegas, as weird as that sounds. While making the cross country flight to Vegas three weeks before G1 Supercard, I thought of all the possibilities, all the different ideas that had been floating around about the historic show at MSG.” Read the remainder of his story at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The idea was inspired by the Players’ Tribune website, which features athletes writing long-form articles. I like the idea and it appears these pieces will legitimately be written by the wrestlers (perhaps with some editing help). The Taven piece is entertaining and a recommended read.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

