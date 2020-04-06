CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Efren Bojorquez (@savedbtpod) compiled the following time related statistics for both nights of WrestleMania 36.

WRESTLEMANIA 36 BY THE NUMBERS

Pre and Post-Match Opening and Closing Time (before both the first and final bell):

Night One

14m18s opener

1m16s closer

Night Two

13m15s opener

3m27s closer

TOTAL: 32 MINUTES 16 SECONDS

Non-Bell-to-Bell Time (in between matches, not counting the opening or closing):

Night One

1h8m43s

Night Two

59m16s

TOTAL: 2 HOURS 7 MINUTES 59 SECONDS

Night One (TOTAL RUN TIME: 2h58m37s)

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors: 15m2s

Elias vs. King Corbin: 9m53s

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch: 8m31s

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn: 9m18s

Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso vs. John Morrison: 18m32s

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (1): 9m59s

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (2): 5m24s

Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg: 3m11s (shortest match on WrestleMania)

Boneyard “Match”: 23m10s (counted from fade-in to tombstone reveal since there was no bell): 21m54s

TOTAL NIGHT ONE “IMPLIED” BELL-TO-BELL TIME: 1 HOUR 41 MINUTES 44 SECONDS

Night Two (TOTAL RUN TIME: 3h24m1s)

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ridley: 20m30s

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley: 8m17s

Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis: 8m11s

Edge vs. Randy Orion: 36m42s (longest match on WrestleMania)

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits: 6m24s

Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks, vs. Tamina vs. Bayley: 19m17s

Firefly Funhouse “Match” (starting from John Cena’s cut off intro to Bray Wyatt’s three count since there was no bell): 16m23s

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar: 4m28s

TOTAL NIGHT TWO “IMPLIED” BELL-TO BELL TIME: 2 HOURS 12 SECONDS

TOTAL WRESTLEMANIA RUN TIME: 6H 22M 38s

TOTAL “IMPLIED” WRESTLEMANIA BELL-TO-BELL TIME: 3 HOURS 41 MINUTES 56 SECONDS

(58% OF SHOW)

ACTUAL BELL-TO BELL-TIME (NOT COUNTING THE BONEYARD MATCH OR THE FIREFLY FUNHOUSE MATCH): 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES 23 SECONDS

(47.7% OF SHOW)

TOTAL “IMPLIED” NON-BELL-TO-BELL TIME: 2 HOURS 40 MINUTES 15 SECONDS

(41.9% OF SHOW)

ACTUAL NON-BELL TO BELL TIME (IF YOU COUNT THE BONEYARD “MATCH” AND FIREFLY FUNHOUSE “MATCH” NOT AS ACTUAL MATCHES): 3 HOURS 18 MINUTES 32 SECONDS

(51.9% OF THE SHOW)

Notes: The longest delay in between two matches was 12m53s, Kevin Owens defeating Seth Rollins the second time to the start of Braun Strowman vs. Bill Goldberg. The shortest delay in between two matches (not counting Owens vs. Rollins 2) was Becky Lynch defeating Shayna Baszler to the start of Sami Zayn defeating Daniel Bryan, which was 6m3s. The ladder match that followed this was second fastest, at 6m17s.

Powell's POV: A huge thanks to Efren for compiling and sharing these numbers.



