WWE Raw in Houston, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, PCO, WWE in Detroit (reports needed), Eddie Edwards, Rey Fenix, B-Boy, Justin Roberts, Tatsumi Fujinami, Taryn Terrell, Rachael Ellering, Lanny Poffo, Steve Williams

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. This will be the final edition on USA Network before next week’s premiere on Netflix. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW Worlds End. All pro wrestling questions are welcome during the show, which is available to stream live at PWAudio.net. This will be our final edition on Blogtalk Radio.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Houston, the WWE live event in Detroit, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Asheville, Friday’s Smackdown in Phoenix, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Charlotte. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Championship, and Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, and The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a street fight are the only matches listed on the host venue’s website. If the weekend shows are any indication, this event will also have “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a four-way for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair and Michin vs. Pure Fusion Collective, and appearances by Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, and Tama Tonga.

Birthdays and Notables

-PCO (Carl Ouellet) is 57 today.

-Eddie Edwards is 41 today.

-Rey Fenix is 36 today.

-B-Boy (Benny Cuntapay) is 46.

-Justin Roberts to 45 on Sunday.

-Steve Williams died at age 49 on December 29, 2009 following a long battle with throat cancer.

-Tatsumi Fujinami turned 71 on Saturday.

-Taryn Terrell turned 39 on Saturday.

-Rachael Ellering turned 32 on Saturday.

-The late Lanny Poffo was born on December 28, 1954. He died at age 68 on February 2, 2023.