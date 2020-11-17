AEW Dynamite and NXT TV poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The November 11 AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 34 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote.

-The November 11 NXT television show scored an A grade from 39 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote, and C was in the mix with 20 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave both shows B grades. It’s rare that I don’t prefer one show over the other, but that was the case this time around. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



