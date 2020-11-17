MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed on The Rascalz leaving Impact Wrestling, MLW’s COVID-19 precautions and the locker room atmosphere at the Fusion tapings

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

"Andrew Thompson Interviews" with guest Myron Reed

Host: Andrew Thompson

Myron Reed on the COVID-19 precautions and protocols that were in place at MLW’s recent tapings: “When we were down there, everybody had to [test negative] before they pulled up and then as we were leaving, everybody had to test negative before they went back home. So, everybody was negative while we were there. So, that foremost I feel is — because some shows, they don’t make you test so [you’ll] be like, ‘Uh, I don’t know about bro, I’m wrestling.’ But I mean, I do I feel like I respect the shows that make you test because this virus shit ain’t no joke. It’s a serious thing and people gotta go back home to their families and when motherf—ers are catching the virus, they’re going home to their families where they got kids, girlfriend, mom. They’re risking other people’s lives, not just their own and the people they work with. But they definitely did a good job of protocol, with making us wear masks. We couldn’t really leave the hotel. That was kind of one of the rules like, ‘Alright, y’all can kick it but y’all can’t go nowhere. We’re making sure y’all stay safe.'”

Reed on The Rascalz departing Impact Wrestling and where they will sign: “Anywhere they want, literally. That’s what is gonna be the special thing about it. This whole thing, I knew that it was coming up this year. Dez [Xavier] had told me. He was like, ‘I don’t know what we’re gonna do.’ But I feel like they’re top [talents]. It’s gonna be fun. When you think about it, it’s gonna be like, ‘Damn, I’m sad I’m leaving,’ but like, my bros, they get the opportunity for people to actually really see how talented they are. There’s so much Impact could’ve done with them that I feel like they didn’t do, and I feel like wherever they go, they’re gonna be taken care of because they’re a talented team. In-ring, I don’t really think there’s a trios better than them in-ring. They all can talk, they all got character, charisma. They have the whole f—ing nine yards. They’re all talented, every last one of ‘em. Not just, ‘This guy can do that, that guy can do this.’ No, they all can do it all, and people would be stupid to not pick them up off the bat. I feel like they’re gonna be signed — motherf—ers [will] probably get signed before the end of this year.”

Reed discusses the locker room atmosphere at the recent MLW tapings: “Honestly, bro, it was like a little family reunion because for real, we’ve been apart. With the pandemic and everything, we really don’t see each other like we used to. Before the shit hit, we were seeing each other almost every weekend. I mean besides Lio [Rush], he was in the E [WWE]. But like, ACH, we were seeing each other all the time. All of us, we were seeing each other all the time, wrestling and then you go six, seven months without seeing your friends and now it’s like once a month I see them or every now and then, every blue moon. So, it’s crazy, bro. The locker room was awesome. It was just a lot of catching up, a lot of, ‘What are you doing?’ So those are my bros. I feel like it was love. I love a locker room like that. I don’t want to be in a locker room where I’m with people that I gotta think, ‘Oh man, I don’t want to see this [dude]. You know how he be acting. I don’t even want to go to this show.’ You know how they be acting, but yeah, it was love bro. I’m really excited for people to see The Restart. We worked our ass off that week of [the] tapings.”