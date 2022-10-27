What's happening...

Impact Wrestling coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Bobby Fish, Harvey Wippleman

October 27, 2022

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a first-round tournament match for the vacant X Division Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 51 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote C grade from 29 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 22 percent of the vote. B finished a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade and felt it was the worst show of the Paul Levesque era.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Downtown” Bruno Lauer is 57. He worked as Harvey Wippleman in WWE.

-Bobby Fish is 43.

