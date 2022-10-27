AEW Rampage lineup: TNT Title match headlines Friday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Wardlow vs. Matt Taven for the TNT Championship

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

-Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: This looks like a better lineup than usual and the TNT Title match looks especially fun on paper. Rampage will be live from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Colin McGuire has the night off, so join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).