AEW Double Or Nothing will be shown in select movie theaters

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to promote that Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will be available in select movie theaters.

May 23, 2022 — All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing the highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view to select theatres around the country on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, the high-octane live event will feature championship bouts and incredible matchups across the board including:

• AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks &

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

• TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

• Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

• Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle O’Reilly/Samoa Joe

• Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBD

• Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

• Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews)

• Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and restaurants, is making AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING available in select theatres, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. To locate a theater showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions at JoeHandPromotions.com.

“AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities that united fans together in new nontraditional venues like movie theatres to experience their events,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base and their brand in theatres across the U.S.”

Powell’s POV: My theater is charging $26.70 per seat, so you can save some money on the pay-per-view price of $49.99 if you are watching by yourself.