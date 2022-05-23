WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership tops two million for the show headlined by the WWE Tag Title unification match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.031 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 1.893 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: The tag title unification match was successful in terms of adding to the rating and the viewership count. Smackdown finished second in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.40 rating in the same demo. The numbers are especially strong considering that an NBA Playoff game finished first on cable with 6.765 million viewers, though the only ran opposite the second hour of Smackdown.