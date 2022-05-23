AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the penultimate edition before Double Or Nothing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 410,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 340,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 13th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired at 6CT/7ET due to the NBA Playoffs, and the game led cable with 6.765 million viewers for TNT.. Friday’s Rampage will be live and in another bad time slot at 4:30CT/5:30ET.