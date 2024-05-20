05/20 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Jey Uso vs. Gunther and Lyra Valyria vs. Iyo Sky in King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Jey Uso vs. Gunther and Lyra Valyria vs. Iyo Sky in King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match, The Miz and R-Truth vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles, and more (38:57)…
