NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Kota Ibushi, Leva Bates, Elton Prince, Chris Benoit

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features qualifying matches for the ladder match that will crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT finished with a B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kota Ibushi is 42.

-Leva Bates is 41.

-Elton Prince (Lewis Howley) is 27.

-The late Chris Benoit was born on May 21, 1967. He took his own life at age 40 on June 24, 2007 after killing his wife Nancy and son Daniel.