07/05 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Great American Bash with Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT Title, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NA Title, The Creeds vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp for the NXT Tag Titles

July 5, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Great American Bash with Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT Title, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NA Title, The Creeds vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp for the NXT Tag Titles, and more (39:53)…

Click here for the July 5 NXT 2.0 audio review. 

