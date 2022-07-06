AEW Dynamite in Rochester (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Lars Sullivan, Vincent J McMahon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Brody King for the Interim AEW World Championship. Friday’s Rampage will be taped after the live Dynamite. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Rochester. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 45 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with B and F tied as the majority grade with 40 percent of the vote in our post show poll. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) is 33.

-Vincent James McMahon was born on July 6, 1914. The father of Vincent Kennedy McMahon died from pancreatic cancer at age 69 on May 24, 1984.