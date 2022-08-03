AEW Fight Forever video game details, alliance with THQ Nordic GmbH

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Wednesday to promote the “AEW Fight Forever” video game.

Vienna/Austria, Jacksonville/Florida, Tokyo/Japan August 3, 2022: THQ Nordic GmbH and All Elite Wrestling, LLC (AEW) and YUKE’S Co., Ltd. today confirmed that the release of AEW: Fight Forever will be the tag-team event of the century! The two companies have joined forces to bring developer YUKES’ latest creation to PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch.

“One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever,” said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW and former AEW World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion. “Well, we just landed the perfect finisher by partnering with global publishing and distribution powerhouse THQ Nordic for AEW: Fight Forever. The THQ brand has long been synonymous with wrestling games – there is simply no more qualified partner to bring AEW: Fight Forever to the millions of wrestling fans the world over.”

YUKE’S president and CEO Yukinori Taniguchi said “I am both gratified and excited to have the opportunity to work with AEW—who is breathing new life into the pro wrestling industry—and the THQ Brand, with whom we have created an entire era of pro wrestling games. Using the expertise we have cultivated over the years, we are taking on this project with the ultimate staff from the YUKE’S Development Team in order to recreate AEW’s appeal within a video game to the highest degree. We hope that fans will enjoy experiencing the most cutting-edge technology, and the next evolution, in pro wrestling gaming.”

“Kenny’s incredible vision for AEW: Fight Forever is informed by his wrestling pedigree both inside the ring and on the controller,” said Executive Producer Reinhard Pollice, THQ Nordic. “Combine that vision with YUKES’ unparalleled wrestling game development history is resulting in an AEW experience that draws heavily on the arcade feel that first won wrestling gamer hearts more than two decades ago.”

A touch of nostalgia is just the beginning in AEW: Fight Forever. Players can look forward to pulling off the most current wrestling moves seen on wildly popular AEW programming. This, in addition to innovative, tandem offensive moves. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, deep career mode, create-a wrestler, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and even some good ol’ fashioned, unsanctioned fun await!

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan has invested a lot of money into the creation of the game, which has been in the works for a few years now. Progress has clearly been made, but it is notable that the press release does not include an official release date for the game.

The extended press releases lists the following match types: Single Matches, Tag-Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder Matches, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons), Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches. Additional features include Career Mode, Wide Range of Customization Modes, Custom Wrestlers (attire and appearance), Custom Move-Sets, Custom Entrances, Custom Teams, Custom Arenas, Online Multiplayer, and Leaderboards.