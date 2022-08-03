AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta for a shot at the Interim AEW World Championship

-Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley promo

-“The Undisputed Elite” Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson return

-Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

-Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn in a Dumpster Match

-Powerhouse Hobbs in action

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Jericho vs. Yuta match will challenge Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship will take place on next week’s Dynamite. Tonight’s show will be live from Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center (Rampage will air live on Friday). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).