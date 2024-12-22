AEW Dynamite taping lineup (NYC reports needed): The card for tonight’s “Dynamite on 34th Street” taping

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the AEW Dynamite television taping that will be held today in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom.
-Darby Allin vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match
-Will Ospreay vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic gold league match
-Komander vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic blue league match
-Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Continental Classic blue league match
-Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie
Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports or basic results from tonight’s taping. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.
