ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Mark Briscoe, and AR Fox

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet in a Proving Ground match

-Lance Archer vs. Crowbar

-“The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett return

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch return

-“Spanish Announce Project” Serpentico and Angelico in action

-“The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on April 9 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena and April 17 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall At Fenway. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).