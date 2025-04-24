TNA Impact preview: The Rebellion go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth visit The Hardy Compound

-Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page

-Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne

-Moose and JDC vs. Trey Miguel and Ace Austin

-Mike Santana speaks

-Tessa Blanchard in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped March 29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at St. Joseph Civic Arena and is the go-home show for Sunday’s TNA Rebellion pay-per-view. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).