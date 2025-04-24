What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The Rebellion go-home show

April 24, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth visit The Hardy Compound

-Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page

-Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne

-Moose and JDC vs. Trey Miguel and Ace Austin

-Mike Santana speaks

-Tessa Blanchard in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped March 29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at St. Joseph Civic Arena and is the go-home show for Sunday’s TNA Rebellion pay-per-view. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.