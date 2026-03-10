TNA re-signs AJ Francis

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the re-signing of AJ Francis.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed A.J. Francis, as first reported by @SkubieMageza of @ESPN.

Francis played college football at Maryland, then was signed by the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. His pro football career also included time with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins, among others.

He has powered through TNA Wrestling for years, leaving bruised bodies and busted egos along the way, and he has fallen out with former cronies KC Navarro and Rich Swann. Francis also is a former TNA Digital Media Champion.

Francis has made multiple appearances at the annual Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the seventh-oldest college football bowl game in the country, which began as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947. He is the two-time Cheez-It Champion with its MVP Title.

Francis and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Friday & Saturday, March 27-28, at the Alario Center in New Orleans, which includes the live Sacrifice showcase event on March 27.

TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana leads the TNA contingent heading to New Orleans, along with Jeff & Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Mustafa Ali, plus such Knockouts as Léi Yǐng Lee, Ash By Elegance, Tessa Blanchard, Elayna Black, Rosemary and Mara Sade, among others.

Powell’s POV: Congrats to the team at TNA for working hard to confirm its own talent signing? Anyway, anyone still hung up on his Top Dolla days is missing out. Francis has evolved into a strong heel who can always get a rise out of a crowd. He’s a good talker, and he’s made dramatic in-ring improvements.

