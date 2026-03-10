WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: How did the March 2 Elimination Chamber fallout show with Roman Reigns perform?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The March 2 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.0 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The February 23 episode had 2.8 million global views

Powell’s POV: The March 2 Raw finished sixth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing seventh the prior week. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

