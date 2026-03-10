United Wrestling Network “Sunday Night Slam Live” results: Vetter’s review of the premiere episode with Jordan Cruz vs. a mystery wrestler for the UWN Title, Richard Holliday vs. Luster the Legend

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

United Wrestling Network “Sunday Night Slam Live” (Episode 1)

Long Beach, California, at Thunder Studios

Streamed live on March 8, 2026 via YouTube.com

I hadn’t heard of this event until I saw it posted on YouTube Monday night. As I noted, this was on a sound stage — it looks like some of the early NWA tapings, or a bit like the most recent ROH TV taping. The crowd was small, maybe 100, but the lighting and production were decent. A large video screen is on one side of the ring. Todd Heneley and John Laquasto provided commentary.

1. Evan Daniels (w/ his Entourage) vs. Rob McKnight for the UWN TV Title. McKnight is “Rob Shit,” who has competed on several GCW shows. He’s an aging rock star. My first time seeing Daniels, who has short hair styled like Will Ospreay’s haircut. With his entourage, it’s a bit like Dalton Castle with his Boys. Basic brawling early on. Rob hit a corner fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 3:30, then a powerslam and a springboard splash for a nearfall. Rob missed a top-rope frog splash. Evan immediately hit a top-rope doublestomp for the pin.

Evan Daniels defeated Rob McKnight to retain the UWN TV Title at 5:22.

* Jordan Castle is a heel manager! (He’s usually a commentator for promotions up and down the West Coast.) Zeda interviewed him and Maxamillion. Castle said Max isn’t defending his title tonight.

* Zeda then interviewed Johnny Laquasto, who said due to travel issues, Alexander Hammerstone couldn’t make it tonight to face Jordan Cruz in the main event. Cruz walked up and was irate. Laquasto said he will make some phone calls for a last-minute replacement, but he vowed a title match will take place.

* Martin Casaus and his manager came to the ring, and they were happy that Zicky Dice also isn’t here. (I had no idea Zicky was still wrestling!) Casaus will face “Honest John” later tonight, but they were more focused on telling us how they got rid of Zicky, once and for all.

2. “The Wolf Zaddies” Che Cabrera and Bad Dude Tito vs. “The Entourage” Bryce Saturn and Damian Desire. Tito and Che are two big, muscular guys; this could be a squash. The Entourage attacked from behind. Desire dove to the floor on TWZ. They got in the ring, and we had a bell at 00:29 to officially begin. Tito hit some chops on each heel; he’s done tours in Japan for NJPW, and he wore his TMDK gear. Bryce hit a frog splash on Che for a nearfall at 2:00. Che hit a top-rope double clothesline.

Tito tagged in and unloaded some chops and an enzuigiri. He slammed Desire onto Saturn for a nearfall at 3:30. Che popped Desire up, and Tito hit a Spinebuster. Desire and Saturn hit a team Lungblower on Tito. Tito hit some more clotheslines. Tito nailed a screwdriver piledriver on Desire for the pin. They kept it fast-paced and short, but the winner was never in doubt.

Che Cabrera and Bad Dude Tito defeated Bryce Saturn and Damian Desire at 5:36.

3. TJP vs. Jake Redondo. I’m a huge fan of TJP, and he’s a reason I tuned in. He has red fluid dripping from his mouth, and his eyeballs were a bright red. I’m not sure if I’ve seen the young Redondo before; he might be a teen or in his early 20s. They immediately tied up on the mat, and they are similar in size. Jake hit some armdrags and a dropkick at 2:00, and he was fired up. Jake came off the top rope, but TJP caught him with a dropkick.

TJP hit his Facewash kicks in the corner and was in control. He planted a knee in Jake’s back and kept Redondo on the mat. Jake hit a DDT, then he dove through the ropes onto TJP at 7:00. In the ring, Jake hit a top-rope crossbody block. He hit a sliding German Suplex as TJP was in the ropes. TJP pushed the ref into the ropes to cause Jake to fall and be crotched! TJP hit a top-rope superplex and the Mamba Splash (frog splash) for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Jake hit a superkick. They traded rollups, and Jake got the flash pin! Jake was shocked that he won! He celebrated with his dad, who was in the front row. The commentators said it was the biggest win of his young career.

Jake Redondo defeated TJP at 9:50.

* Zeda interviewed Big Mama, who said she “makes the towns” and has competed up and down the West Coast. I haven’t seen her before, but Big Mama is definitely taller and a bit thicker than an average woman. She is taking on Alex Gracia tonight.

* Zeda then interviewed Alex Gracia. Alex is a regular in Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, and she’s had several AEW/ROH TV matches. Gracia was confident she could beat Big Mama and take her title.

4. Richard Holliday vs. Luster the Legend. Holliday sure has been on a tour across the country in recent months. It’s been a few years since I’ve seen Luster, who was in the tag team “Reno Scum.” He’s thicker and has his hair in a mohawk. Basic reversals early on. Holliday snapped Luster’s neck across the top rope at 2:30, and he took control. He hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He made a cocky, one-footed cover for a nearfall and stomped on Luster. Luster hit a dive through the ropes. However, back in the ring, Holliday hit his Signature Move (a low blow uppercut) and his 2008 twisting suplex for the tainted pin.

Richard Holliday defeated Luster the Legend at 7:02.

5. Martin Casaus (w/heel manager) vs. Honest John. My first time seeing John, who also looks like a teen — he looks a bit like a young Amazing Red. He’s shorter and thinner than Casaus. The commentators said Casaus was on the Power Slap show and reiterated that he ‘retired Zicky Dice.’ John hit an enzuigiri. Casaus slammed him face-first to the mat at 2:00 and celebrated. John went to the top rope, but Casaus kicked the top rope. He hit the Power Slap to the face for the pin. Meh.

Martin Casaus defeated Honest John at 3:27.

* Casaus and his manager grabbed the mic and again boasted about retiring Zicky Dice.

6. Big Mama vs. Alex Gracia for the UWN Women’s Title. Again, I’ve seen Alex several times, but my first time seeing Mama, who has the size and build of Nia Jax. Mama easily shoved her to the mat, then bodyslammed Alex, then hit a sidewalk slam. She threw Gracia across the ring at 1:00, then again. Mama hit a Pounce that sent Alex rolling to the floor. The commentators noted Big Mama has defeated Brittnie Brooks and Marti Belle recently to retain this title.

Big Mama went to the floor and continued to beat down Alex. They got back into the ring. Alex hit several spin kicks to the thighs to drop Mama to her knees! She hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 3:30, and she stood on Mama’s back. Alex hit a flying kick to the head for another nearfall. Mama sold pain in her knee. Mama got angry and hit a vicious bodyslam, then a splash into the corner, and got a nearfall at 6:30. Gracia hit a running knee to the chin. However, Big Mama hit a Choke Bomb for the pin. Solid match.

Big Mama defeated Alex Gracia to retain the UWN Women’s Title at 7:13.

* Zeda approached Jordan Cruz, who was doing some exercises. He was frustrated that he still didn’t know who his opponent in the main event would be, but he was confident he would win.

* A commercial aired for AEW Revolution.

7. Fidel Bravo vs. Zokre. Zokre is a masked wrestler, and he competed in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla; I’ve only seen him a few times since PWG went on hiatus. My first time seeing Fidel, who has long curly hair. He wore a mask to the ring but took it off at the bell. Some quick reversals early, and Zokre got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall. Fidel rolled to the floor to regroup.

In the ring, they shoved each other, and Fidel hit a huracanrana and a dropkick at 2:00. Zokre hit an enzuigiri in the corner for a nearfall, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. He tied up Fidel’s legs on the mat. Fidel hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Zokre hit a Frankensteiner and a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall. Fidel hit a Michinoku Driver for the pin. Good action for the time given.

Fidel Bravo defeated Zokre at 6:10.

* Backstage, the tag champs, Slice Boogie and Danny Limelight showed off their tag team titles. Danny said they are chasing millions of dollars.

8. “5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie vs. “Live Danger” Danger Ross and Livewire Charlie for the UWN Tag Team Titles. Live Danger wore Ultimate Warrior face paint, and they both have great physiques. I saw them compete on an NJPW Academy showcase before. Ross is white, and Charlie is Black. (They should face the Outrunners the next time AEW is in California!) 5150 attacked at the bell. Live Danger hit stereo back body drops, then stereo clotheslines, and Boogie rolled to the floor.

Live Danger hit some quick team moves on Limelight. Charlie dropped Ross onto Danny for a nearfall at 1:00. Live Danger did some team Gorilla Presses on Danny, repeatedly lifting him above their heads. Boogie tagged in and flipped Ross to the mat and hit a senton for a nearfall. Boogie choked Ross in the corner, as 5150 worked Ross over. Boogie hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop. Limelight put him in a top hammerlock. Slice applied a sleeper.

Charlie was pulled off the apron, so he wasn’t there for a tag. Boogie hit a German Suplex on Ross for a nearfall at 4:30. Limelight applied a front guillotine choke, but Ross hit a suplex to escape, and they were both down. Charlie got the hot tag and hit some dropkicks, then a powerslam. He hit a spinebuster on Limelight at 6:00. Charlie slammed Boogie to the mat for a nearfall. Live Danger hit a team spear for a nearfall, but Limelight made the save. 5150 hit their doublestomp-and-DVD combo to pin Ross. Good action.

“5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie defeated “Live Danger” Danger Ross and Livewire Charlie to retain the UWN Tag Team Titles at 7:26.

Jordan came out first for the main event; he wore an attractive long robe that made me think of Bobby Rude’s gear. The music for The Masterpiece played, as Chris Masters strolled out of the back! That’s not a bad last-minute replacement! (I’ve already seen more of Chris’ matches in 2026 than I did in all of 2025!)

9. Jordan Cruz vs. Chris Masters for the UWN Title. They locked up, and Chris knocked Cruz down with a shoulder tackle. Chris went for the Master Lock at 1:30, but Jordan escaped and bailed to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Jordan hit a European Uppercut, and he rammed Masters’ head onto the top turnbuckles. Chris hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Masters hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, and Cruz bailed to the floor again. They brawled on the floor, and Chris accidentally chopped the ring post! Cruz slammed him back-first on the apron at 5:30 and pushed Chris back into the ring. Jordan targeted the damaged hand and was in charge. He tied up Masters on the mat. He put Chris in a sleeper, but Chris escaped and hit a back suplex.

Chris hit a double underhook suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. Cruz hit a second-rope spear for a nearfall. Masters hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Chris set up for the Master Lock, but Jordan escaped before it was locked in. Seconds later, Chris got the Master Lock on! Jordan kicked the ref, dropping him! Jordan tapped out, and Chris let go of the hold. He checked on the ref. Chris again applied the Master Lock, but Jordan used his feet to push off the corner, and he landed on top of Chris and got the pin! What you’d expect from a Masters match in 2026.

Jordan Cruz defeated Chris Masters to retain the UWN Title at 13:33.

Final Thoughts: An intriguing debut show. As I noted, the lighting and production are good, and I liked this commentary team. I don’t love having the big video wall across from the hard camera — I want to see fans reacting to the action. Of the wrestlers I hadn’t seen before, Big Mama impressed — you just can’t beat that size and strength advantage she will have against most female opponents.

I’ll take the 5150 tag match for first, then TJP-Redondo for second, and the main event for third. I like a lot of the roster here — Gracia, Che, Tito, Holliday are all regulars in shows I’m checking out. It is worth pointing out that this ran without annoying YouTube commercials cutting into matches. They did have a handful of short commercials between matches, which is more than acceptable. The next show here is on April 5.