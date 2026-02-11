Brock Lesnar’s next WWE appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brock Lesnar is returning to WWE television. WWE announced today that Lesnar will appear on the February 23 edition of Raw in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.

Powell’s POV: Lesnar will appear on the Elimination Chamber go-home show, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up appearing at the premium live event that will be held on February 28 in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center. Either way, I assume we’ll be seeing more of Lesnar in March and April, leading into WrestleMania 42.



