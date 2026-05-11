WWE Raw preview: Tonight’s Backlash fallout episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Roman Reigns Acknowledgement Ceremony with Jacob Fatu

-“The Vision” Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory vs. Joe Hendry and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

-Oba Femi holds an open challenge

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella appear

Powell’s POV: Something tells me that Fatu won’t be acknowledging Reigns. Raw will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).