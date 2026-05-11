WWE touts the two-night AAA Triplemania 34

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to promote the two-night AAA Triplemania 34.

May 11, 2026 – As announced this past Saturday at WWE® Backlash, Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA will hold its largest annual event, Triplemanía, across two-nights for the first-time ever this September.

Triplemanía 34 will take place on Friday, September 11 at a location to be announced, followed by Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, September 13. Fans interested in receiving exclusive pre-sale and on sale opportunities can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/Triplemania34.

Additional news on the location of the Friday, September 11, event will be released in the coming weeks. Tickets for Triplemanía in Mexico City will go on sale Tuesday, May 19.

Triplemanía 33 in August 2025 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City drew a record attendance crowd of 19,691 and became the most-viewed and highest-grossing Triplemanía in event history.

This year’s event will showcase the best talent of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide including Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, La Catalina, Rey Fenix and many more.