NXT’s Tuesday night debut, “Young Rock” on NBC, NWA Powerrr Surge, AEW Dark, Monty Brown, Antonino Rocca, Stan Stasiak

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT moves to Tuesdays starting tonight on USA Network. The show features the fallout from the NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver shows and will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET.

-The eighth episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “My Baby Only Drinks the Good Stuff.” The description lists Dwayne as panicking because Karen asked to come to his house for dinner (he’s tried to convince her that he’s rich), candidate Johnson tackles an emerging public relations crisis.

-NWA Powerrr Surge streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. We’ll find out tonight how this differs from the usual NWA Powerrr shows, which air streaming three weeks per month and will return next week.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former pro wrestler Monty Brown is 51. He also worked as Marcus Cor Von in WWE.

-The late Antonino Rocca (Antonino Biasetton) was born on April 13, 1927. He died due to complications following a urinary infection at age 49 on March 15, 1977.

-The late Stan Stasiak (George Emile Stipich) was born on April 13, 1937. He died of heart failure at age 60 on June 19, 1997.