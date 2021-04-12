04/12 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): The night after WrestleMania 37 with Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman for a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: The night after WrestleMania 37 with Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman for a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle in a non-title match, and more (37:00)…

