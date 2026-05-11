WWE Backlash Hit List: Thoughts on the Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu main event, Asuka’s potential sendoff match, the John Cena Classic concept

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backlash Hits

Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins: The show got off to a strong start with a good back-and-forth match. It included some believable near falls without going overboard in the opening slot. There were a couple of clunky spots, and having Logan Paul or Austin Theory attempt to interfere felt needless, but this turned out to be my favorite match of the night. Most of the WrestleMania 42 matches felt cut short to make room for more advertising, so it was encouraging to see this match go nearly 22 minutes. Not every pay-per-view match should approach the 20-minute mark. Variety is important, but some WrestleMania 42 matches felt like they ended right when things were getting interesting. It was impressive that the match was structured to give Breakker the win that he needed, while also making Rollins look really good in defeat.

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka: A very good match with a clean finish, which was actually a disappointing outcome for those of us who were hoping to see an extended program between the two. I hoped that Asuka would steal the win to create the need for at least one rematch. The post-match scene was a Miss in my book. The storyline between Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane went on for months, yet all it took was one match for Sky and Asuka to hug it out? I get that this was positioned as a possible farewell for Asuka, but the creative forces knew that going in. They could have gotten more out of this by going with a stipulation match. At the very least, they could have told a better story during the match to set up the post-match friendliness between the two. The way it played out made it seem like they had their match and then immediately broke character. This match belonged on the WrestleMania card regardless of Asuka’s future with the company, but especially if this was her final match or even her last match as a full-time wrestler.

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship: A quality main event with no outside interference. Everyone from the Usos to Solo Sikoa to Royce Keys played a part in the build to the match, yet none got involved in the match, which was a pleasant surprise. The finish didn’t have a straightforward pin, but no complaints. Roman pulling off the turnbuckle pad while trying to escape the Tongan Death Grip, and then running Fatu into the exposed turnbuckle gave Fatu a big out for losing. It would have been a huge disappointment if this had been a one-and-done program, so the finish, combined with Fatu leaving Reigns lying afterward, was a perfectly acceptable way to create the need for a rematch.

Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Championship: Credit to Zayn for carrying the only WrestleMania 42 rematch. That’s not meant as a slight against Trick. Rather, the match was logically laid out to spotlight Sami’s heel antics and to show that Zayn let his issues with Lil Yachty distract him. It will be interesting to see what comes next for both wrestlers. Zayn losing back-to-back matches to Trick may send his character over the edge. As much as I am anxious to see the Trick and Carmelo Hayes feud revisited on the main roster, I would actually prefer to see them hold off for two or three months so that fans are more likely to believe the title could change hands.

WWE Backlash Misses

John Cena announces the John Cena Classic: An overhyped announcement for an underbaked concept. It came across as if the company hadn’t fleshed out its plan, yet they had Cena make the announcement anyway. Cena spoke vaguely about how it will work. No date was announced, nor did he say whether this would be a premium live event. But we know there will be a new championship. Yes, the man who was billed as The Last Real Champion is now introducing his own silly championship. WWE adding another title of any kind is a turnoff. I will give the format a chance once it’s fully conceived, and hopefully it gives a boost to NXT wrestlers. Unfortunately, the idea that fan voting is more important than winning matches makes it seem like this will be little more than a popularity contest.

Danhausen and Minihausen vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson: A soft Miss. The Minihausen reveal was met with boos, but the live crowd quickly settled in and went along with it. The company raised fan hopes again when Minihausen ended up inside the “Cloning Machine,” only to return with more Minihausens. The match had some comedic moments, but it overstayed its welcome. Less is more with Danhausen.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)