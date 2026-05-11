TNA Impact rating: How did the show perform with a Knockouts Title change in the main event?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 164,000 viewers for AMC, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com, who cited ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the previous week’s 209,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.03 rating from the prior week.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. Thursday’s show drew the lowest viewership and rating of the AMC era. The NBA and NHL playoffs are strong competition, but that’s been the case since mid-April, so it’s discouraging to see the numbers decline. On a side note, ProgrammingInsider.com apparently pulled the Thursday report, which was not available as of this update.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)