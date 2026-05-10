Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (5/9): Vetter’s review of Lince Dorado vs. Octagon Jr. vs. Cruz Del Toro in a Triple Threat, La Catalina vs. Jessy Jackson, Psycho Clown calls out Pagano

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 17)

Taped May 2, 2026, in Queretaro, Mexico, at Auditorio Jose Maria Arteaga

Aired May 9, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio are back calling remote commentary.

* Unfortunately, because I opted to watch this Sunday morning instead of live on Saturday, the YouTube commercial breaks come every three minutes. It completely ruins the show’s flow and makes the product almost unwatchable.

* La Catalina was shown stepping out of a sports car. (That vehicle looks so expensive, she didn’t even get clearance to drive it across the parking lot! Just step out of it!) We also saw Pagano arriving at the building.

1. Octagon Jr. vs. Cruz Del Toro vs. Lince Dorado in a Triple Threat. They all fought at the bell. Dorado was shoved to the floor. Octagon dove off the ropes and turned it into an armdrag on Toro. Cruz tied Octagon in a leg lock and swung him. Lince hit a backbreaker over his knee and a clothesline for a nearfall at 2:30. Dorado hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor on Toro. In the ring, he hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Octagon hit a top-rope twisting press onto both opponents. He hit a huracanrana on Toro at 4:30 and a backbreaker over his knee. Toro hit a twisting plancha to the floor on Lince. Octagon hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on Toro. Octagon hit a slingshot splash in the ring for a nearfall. Lince and Octagon Jr. traded chops. Lince hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 6:30, but Toro made the save and was booed! Cruz and Octagon Jr. now traded chops.

Cruz hit a superkick, and they all traded kicks. Octagon hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. Toro hit a pumphanlde powerbomb, and suddenly everyone was down. Corey said this “has been all-out sprint since the opening bell.” Octagon Jr. hit a top-rope moonsault-and-battery on Toro! Lince put Toro’s foot on the ropes to stop the pin. Octagon was tied in the Tree of Woe. Cruz hit a coast-to-coast dropkick. Dorado hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press, then a brainbuster, to pin Cruz Del Toro. Top-notch lucha action.

Lince Dorado defeated Cruz Del Toro and Octagon Jr. in a Triple Threat at 9:42.

*NOTE: I had three commercial breaks in that match. Three!

* Chessman was backstage! He is applying to become the AAA general manager.

2. Jessy Jackson vs. La Catalina. We saw Jessy at least once; her long hair is blonde and blue. Her whole blue-and-white ring gear and vibe make me think of Lady Frost or Glacier. This is Catalina’s AAA in-ring debut. Graves noted her short NXT run. Before we got a bell, Flammer came to the ring with her title belt over her shoulder. She sat down at the Spanish Announce Table. JBL grumbled that she should have joined them. (Of course, they aren’t there!) An intense lockup to open, and Jessy threw her to the mat and slammed Catalina’s head into the canvas.

Catalina hit some armdrags. She hit a basement dropkick at 2:00, sending Jessy to the floor. Catalina hit a rolling cannonball from the apron to the floor. In the ring, she got a nearfall. Jessy nailed a hard running Meteora and a nearfall. She unloaded a series of chops in the corner and was fired up. Catalina hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a running buttbump in the corner for a nearfall at 4:30.

Jessy hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall. Catalina nailed a running knee for a nearfall. JBL wondered if the Spanish Announce Table gets destroyed as much there as in the U.S.; Rey assured him it does not. Jessy nailed a hard Meteora in the corner for a nearfall at 6:30. Jessy has really impressed me here! Catalina slammed her to the mat and hit a top-rope Twisted Bliss frog splash for the pin. Good action and far more competitive than I figured going in.

La Catalina defeated Jessy Jackson at 7:40.

* La Hiedra and Lady Maravilla ran down the ramp and they attacked La Catalina. They held Catalina’s arms, allowing Flammer to kick her. Lola Vice ran in for the save. Bayley also ran out to even the sides. Lola, Bayley, and La Catalina chased off Las Toxinas.

* We saw a video of Omos in the ring, and Galeno arrived and brawled with him. Galeno will be in action next week! (Again, I’m very high on his potential — he’s the guy that AAA should be building around.)

* Footage aired of the feud between the Los Americanos. Their mask vs. mask match is May 30!

* Yet another video package, showing all the times one of the clowns was beaten up backstage. Pagano and Psycho Clown clearly weren’t on the same page and are frustrated that these assaults keep happening.

* Back to the venue, Psycho Clown was in the ring. He called Pagano to the ring. (Rey does translation). Clown found a bandana near where Murder Clown was attacked. He is fearful that the assaults are being carried out by someone within their faction, and he’s broken-hearted about it. He asked Pagano to look him in the eyes and tell him what was going on!

Pagano got defensive. “After all the wars we’ve fought together? After all the sweat and blood we’ve left in this ring, you believe that? That I would do it?” Pagano said. “You think I’m capable of attacking my own brothers?” Pagano said someone is playing games with them. Pagano told Psycho Clown he should look at himself in the mirror! Pagano offered a hug, but Psycho Clown shoved him away! Psycho Clown left the ring with no punches thrown.

* Psycho Clown was almost backstage when “The War Raiders” Ivar and Erik came out of the back and attacked him. Pagano took off his jacket in the ring, then ran over to help Clown. JBL felt Pagano was a bit too slow to make the save. Rey said he thinks “they are both missing a couple of screws.”

Final Thoughts: These episodes continue to fly by, with this one coming in at 52 minutes. In recent weeks, I’ve wanted to see more video packages featuring wrestlers who aren’t on this week’s card, and this Galeno video accomplished that. Both matches were quite good. I expected Catalina to bulldoze Jessy Jackson in three minutes, but Jessy had a really impressive, competitive outing. The men’s three-way could have been won by any of them.