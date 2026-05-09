Murphy’s Blog: WWE Backlash predictions – Will Roman Reigns or Jacob Fatu leave as World Heavyweight Champion? Who will team with Danhausen?

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE presents its annual Backlash event tonight in Tampa, Florida, at the Benchmark International Arena. There’s a good amount of buzz around this show, and not necessarily all for the right reasons. First, there have been ongoing discussions about ticket costs and the number of advertisements during events. I won’t rehash all of that, but I agree with the majority of opinions that it is too much. There’s also been speculation around John Cena’s major announcement. It sounds like there may be a new offering that the company will provide to its fanbase. I won’t speculate on what it could be, but it will be interesting to see if TKO has listened to its audience and will be offering something that will not be out of reach for most fans and families. The card itself is fine and should be a good indicator of where we will be headed as we enter the summer months. Let’s run down the card!

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship. Eyebrows were raised when Reigns’ name was suddenly taken off several advertised appearances in June. With reports of several talents being asked to take pay cuts, some in the wrestling universe began to wonder if there was some kind of contract dispute with Reigns and if this meant his days with the company were numbered. Since then, these rumors and speculations appear to have been addressed, and Reigns’ spot in the company is likely secure. That said, I’m expecting a successful title defense by Reigns, especially considering he just won the title. While this is fine, I am a bit concerned about what the future holds for Fatu as he’s popular with the fanbase and can be elevated to main event player if booked right. Are they elevating him too soon to where he spins his wheels after taking a loss? I hope not, but time will tell. I’m also not crazy about this reboot of the original Bloodline. I’m good with the Usos being aligned with Reigns, but I don’t think they should be heavily involved in all of Reigns’ storylines. This one makes sense since it’s “family business,” but I’d like to see a bit more separation moving forward.

Don Predicts: Roman Reigns defeats Jacob Fatu to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Asuka vs. Iyo Sky. I am happy to see these two added to the show after they didn’t make the WrestleMania card. I don’t know where either goes from here, but the match should be entertaining, and if the speculation is true, we may get an appearance by Kairi Sane to close out the storyline they’ve been advancing for months with Asuka.

Don Predicts: Iyo Sky defeats Asuka.

Danhausen and a partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson. I enjoy some good Danhausen comedy as long as it is in small doses. As long as they keep this short, this should be fun. As for the mystery partner, I’ll buy into the rumors that it is likely Jelly Roll.

Don Predicts: Danhausen and a partner defeat The Miz and Kit Wilson.

(ESPN2) Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Championship. WWE has to be careful. I think they have lightning in a bottle with Trick Williams as a main event player. The Gingerbread Man stuff has been cute and even funny at times. But when you take a gag too far, it loses its luster and can hurt the talent you’re trying to build. I truly hope last night’s funeral segment was the last of it. In terms of the Sami heel turn, the Gingerbread Man has been the catalyst to drive him crazy and alienate him from the fans. That’s been fine, but as I said, let’s get to where we are going and move on. In terms of the outcome, there’s no reason to take the title off of Trick at this point.

Don Predicts: Trick Williams defeats Sami Zayn to retain the U.S. Championship.

(ESPN2) Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker. I am looking forward to this one. Breakker is a star in the making, and I have enjoyed the build. The nice thing here is that Rollins already has an out for losing, after being attacked by Breakker on Monday. I think this is just the beginning of a multi-month program, and I am interested to see where we go from here.

Don Predicts: Bron Breakker defeats Seth Rollins.

The final hour of the countdown show and the first hour of the main card will simulcast on ESPN2. Join Jason Powell for his live review of Backlash as the full event streams today on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett will join Jason for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

I’ll be back later tonight for my review of AEW “Fairway to Hell.” Until then, enjoy Backlash and enjoy wrestling!