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AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches top tonight’s Fairway to Hell card

May 9, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Pac for the AEW World Championship

-Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship

-AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in action

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s one-hour show will be live from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at SoFi Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. If you have the show set to record weekly, you may need to set it manually due to this episode airing on TBS rather than TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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