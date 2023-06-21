AEW Dynamite results (6/21): Powell’s live review of Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and AR Fox, Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl, Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 194)

Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena

Aired live June 21, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer… The Hardys and The Gunns made their entrances…

1. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn. Matt did his “Delete” bit before locking up with Austin to start the match. The crowd serenaded the Gunns with “Ass Boys” chants. Graphics listed the upcoming matches and segments in a lower corner of the screen.

Jeff checked in performed a Whisper in the Wind on Austin. Colten blasted Jeff with a shot to the back of the head while referee Rick Knox was checking on Austin. The Gunns isolated Jeff until he sent Austin to the floor. Colten rolled his brother back inside the ring and then tagged himself in.

Jeff avoided a corner splash from Colten. Austin tagged back in, but Jeff was able to tag out. Matt put down the Gunns with clotheslines and then performed a Side Effect on Austin. Matt followed up with a Twist of Fate and had the pin, but Colten put Austin’s foot on the bottom rope.

Matt pulled Colten up to the apron. Colten clotheslined Matt over the top rope and then Austin got a near fall while using the ropes for leverage. Colten tagged in and executed a neckbreaker on Matt. Jeff ran in and pushed Austin into the pin to break it up.

Jeff worked over both Gunns and performed a Twist of Fate on Colten. Jeff went up top. Juice Robinson showed up and distracted the referee while Jay White shoved Jeff off the top rope. The Gunns hit the 3:10 to Yuma finisher and then Austin scored the pin.

Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn defeated Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in 7:00.

After the match, White and Robinson worked over the Hardys. Robinson punched Jeff while holding quarters in his hand. He set up to to do the same to Matt, but Ricky Starks ran out. When he was outnumbered, “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ran out to help. With the Hardys still down, FTR and Starks were outnumbered by the heels.

CM Punk ran to the ring without entrance music after the crowd chanted his name. The babyfaces took control. Punk set up Robinson for a GTS, but Robinson slipped away and joined the other heels at ringside. The Punk chants continued.

Punk took the mic and said that if the heels wanted a fight so bad, they would have a match “next week on Collision.” Punk then stated the match would take place on Saturday. Punk labeled himself a Collision guy and said he wasn’t even supposed to be there. Punk called for his music, which played while he, FTR, and Starks celebrated. Punk look into the camera and said he likes the four-on-four odds and said it would be their funeral…

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure what happened to the Hardys after the beatdown, but they were not part of the celebration. The match was entertaining. The Gunns did a lot of quick tags and had some clever spots to isolate the Hardys. More than anything, it was good to see the Hardys work better than they did in their last televised match. The Punk appearance was once again very well received by the Chicago crowd. I guess now we know why there are reports that The Elite were not booked for this episode.

A video aired with Jeff Jarrett talking briefly about facing Mark Briscoe in a concession stand brawl… They cut to the concourse where referee Paul Turner was standing in between Jarrett and Briscoe, who were in front of a concession stand. Jarrett threw popcorn bags at Briscoe. Turner asked both fighters and the women working the concession stand if they were ready and then started the match…

2. Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl. Briscoe ran Jarrett into a table that was leaning against a pillar (no, not one of the four). Mark squirted mustard on Jeff, who then threw hot dogs at Briscoe. A medical masked woman showed up and squirted ketchup in the face of Briscoe, then removed the mask to reveal that it was Karen Jarrett.

Mark quickly battled back and put Jeff on top of a table. Briscoe climbed up a ladder. A hooded Sonjay Dutt climbed up the ladder and shoved Briscoe off the ladder and then he crashed through the table once Jeff moved. They cut to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

The match spilled into the arena and then inside the ring. Jay Lethal got involved and wanted to use the table in the timekeepers area. Papa Briscoe was seated behind the table and stopped him. In the ring, Mark went for the Jay Driller, but Jeff blocked it.

Satnam Singh entered the ring and chokeslammed Briscoe. Christopher Daniels, Trent Baretta, and Chuck Taylor ran out and were beaten up by Singh at ringside. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo showed up and four of the babyfaces threw simultaneous superkicks at Singh. Fenix performed a springboard dive from the ring onto Singh. In the ring, Penta superkicked Jarrett and then Mark rolled him up for the pin.

Mark Briscoe defeated Jeff Jarrett in 8:30 in a Concession Stand Brawl.

The babyfaces put Mark on their shoulders. Alex Abrahantes was with them. Mark and Papa pointed to the sky to pay tribute to the late Jay Briscoe…

Powell’s POV: A silly match that actually felt really premature in terms of where Briscoe and Jarrett are at in their feud. That said, the live crowd ate it up and seemed to have a lot of fun with it.

Backstage, Jon Moxley spoke while Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and Don Callis stood by. Moxley challenged The Elite to a five-on-five match. Moxley said the dream match would become The Elite’s nightmare.

Danielson said he would call out Kazuchika Okada and yet he didn’t believe he was in the building. Danielson labeled Okada an amateur and said that when he called him out and Okada didn’t show up, it would prove he’s a coward…

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara made their entrance to “Judas” while the broadcast team narrated last week’s Jericho and Sting highlights. Minoru Suzuki made his entrance and received a solid reaction. Their opponents came out together to a modest crowd reaction…

3. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and AR Fox. Guevara and Andretti had an even exchange to start. Guevara walked to his corner and teased tagging Jericho before tagging in Suzuki instead. Jericho smirked. Suzuki blasted Martin with forearm strikes.

Jericho tagged in and then struck Guevara’s pose while Suzuki joined in with a pose behind him (the production team cut to a shot of Guevara nodding and smirking in response, so there wasn’t a good straight on shot of Suzuki posing). They cut to a PIP break. [C]