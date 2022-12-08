12/08 ProWrestling.net Free Podcast: Shawn Michaels takes pro wrestling media questions and promotes Saturday’s NXT Deadline

WWE executive Shawn Michaels took questions from ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and other members of the pro wrestling media while promoting the NXT Deadline event…

Join John Moore for NXT Deadline coverage as the event streams live on Peacock on Saturday at 7CT/8ET, and for his live review of NXT TV every Tuesday night at ProWrestling.net. Dot Net Members also hear John Moore’s exclusive audio reviews each week and will also hear his NXT Deadline audio review.

Click here for the December 8 Shawn Michaels conference call.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.