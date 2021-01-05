WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated list of advertised entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday, January 31 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, 26 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, 28 TBA).

Powell’s POV: Shayna Baszler seemed to indicate that she was in the women’s Rumble match last week, but she is not officially listed. Obviously, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship is in the works, but the match is not officially advertised as of this update.