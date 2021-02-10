AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament brackets revealed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW announced the following brackets for the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament.
U.S. Bracket
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa
-Sereena Deeb vs. Riho
-Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
-Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay
Japan Bracket
-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga
-Veny vs. Emi Sakura
-Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami
-Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura
Powell’s POV: The tournament starts tonight on Dynamite with Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa. AEW produced a Bracketology special for the tournament that can be viewed below.
Quite a few errors on the Japanese side. Mei Suruga doesn’t go by “High Speed”, Maki Itoh is not an actress, she is not part of a recording group(she was part of AN idol group and got fired, it was not called “Idol” lol), and Ryo Mizunami has literally NEVER wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro…
Interesting. Are you sure they were errors? Any chance that AEW is attempting to create characters or put their own spin on these characters? I don’t following Japanese women’s wrestling, so I’m just trying to make sense of this.