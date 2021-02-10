AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament brackets revealed

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the following brackets for the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament.

U.S. Bracket

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

-Sereena Deeb vs. Riho

-Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

-Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

Japan Bracket

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga

-Veny vs. Emi Sakura

-Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami

-Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

Powell’s POV: The tournament starts tonight on Dynamite with Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa. AEW produced a Bracketology special for the tournament that can be viewed below.

