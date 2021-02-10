What's happening...

AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament brackets revealed

February 10, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the following brackets for the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament.

U.S. Bracket

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

-Sereena Deeb vs. Riho

-Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

-Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

Japan Bracket

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga

-Veny vs. Emi Sakura

-Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami

-Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

Powell’s POV: The tournament starts tonight on Dynamite with Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa. AEW produced a Bracketology special for the tournament that can be viewed below.

AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament brackets revealed

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (2)

  1. DShiflet February 10, 2021 @ 10:25 pm

    Quite a few errors on the Japanese side. Mei Suruga doesn’t go by “High Speed”, Maki Itoh is not an actress, she is not part of a recording group(she was part of AN idol group and got fired, it was not called “Idol” lol), and Ryo Mizunami has literally NEVER wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro…

    Reply
    • Jason Powell February 10, 2021 @ 10:46 pm

      Interesting. Are you sure they were errors? Any chance that AEW is attempting to create characters or put their own spin on these characters? I don’t following Japanese women’s wrestling, so I’m just trying to make sense of this.

      Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.