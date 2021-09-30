CM Punk on his AEW debut, how his MMA training helped his in-ring performance

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with CM Punk

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

CM Punk on his not-so-secret AEW debut: “I feel like we got the best of both worlds. I feel like it was maybe leaked or somebody found out, but there was still a giant question mark or a cloud of mystery over it.”

CM Punk on how his MMA training helped his in-ring performance: “If you can breathe while a 300-pound man is on top of you trying to choke you, you can breathe running the ropes.”

Other topics include the pop at the United Center the night of his debut, his AEW entrance music (Living Colour’s “Cult Of Personality”), the meeting with Tony Khan that sealed the deal, and the role that AEW’s Brodie Lee tribute show played in his decision to join, his first match back (against Darby Allin), why he enjoys commentary so much, who he hopes to tag with at AEW, what he loves about working with Powerhouse Hobbs, his wrestling influences, his love of comics, his favorite horror movies, and his most memorable big-screen acting moment.