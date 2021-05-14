AEW Dynamite viewership for the three title match edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 936,000 viewers for TNT. The viewership count was down from the 1.09 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demographic with a .42 rating. The Showbuzz Daily website that we normally use for ratings is experiencing technical issues, so it’s unclear where Dynamite finished in the 18-49 demographic compared to other Wednesday night cable shows. I will update this story with that information once it becomes available.