Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Moose, Sami Callihan, and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel, Chris Sabin, and Matt Cardona, Rosemary vs. Havok for a shot at the Knockouts Title, Ace Austin vs. El Phantasmo vs. Rohit Raju vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams vs. Acey Romero for a shot at the X Division Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Ace Austin vs. El Phantasmo vs. Rohit Raju vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams vs. Acey Romero for a shot at the X Division Championship: A highly entertaining spot fest. Phantasmo going over was the right move and it sets up a match with Josh Alexander that looks really fun on paper. That said, I continue to hope that Phantasmo will get some promo time.

Trey Miguel, Chris Sabin, and Matt Cardona vs. Moose, Sami Callihan, and Chris Bey: A good main event preview of Saturday’s six-way match that will determine the number one contender for the Impact World Championship match. Callihan pinning Sabin is probably a sign that neither one of them will win the six-way.

Rosemary vs. Havok for a shot at the Knockouts Title: A good competitive match to determine Deonna Purrazzo’s challenger at Under Siege. Rosemary’s character put up a good fight before Havok went over in the end. The post match angle with Purrazzo attacking Havok only to be roughed up was solid.

David Finlay vs. Karl Anderson: A good match that provided decent final hype for the six-man tag match at Under Siege. That said, the six-man tag match doesn’t have the “must see” feel that Omega’s other Impact matches had. On the bright side, at least Omega is calling out Anderson and Doc Gallows on their losing ways. The duo have really cooled off despite appearing on Impact and AEW Dynamite, so hopefully this development is leading to the duo getting back on track.

Willie Mack vs. Sam Beale: A solid showcase win for Mack followed by W Morrissey attacking him to give their Under Siege match a final push. Simple and effective.

Impact Wrestling Misses

None: A solid show that effectively built to the Under Siege matches. With the exception of some silly sports entertainment style segments, Impact is typically a logically booked product. Still, there is room for improvement. Using Kenny Omega has been helpful, but Impact desperately needs to make some of their younger talent feel like must see stars. Wrestlers such as Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Rohit Raju feel like Impact originals who possess real upside. And while none are booked poorly, they never feel like they are featured as the true faces of the brand. Here’s hoping that will change if Miguel or Bey becomes the number one contender to the Impact World Championship on Saturday.