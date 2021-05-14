Kurt Angle rules out wrestling for AEW despite a celebrity nudging him to do so, comments on his latest WWE run, shares his surprising pick for best pro wrestler, looks back on headbutting Samoa Joe

CategoriesAEW News Impact News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

Angle on wrestling for AEW and whether he is retired: I’m in the best shape of my life, but I’m not going to wrestle. I’m done with that. Shaquille O’Neal just texted me today and said, ‘You need to come to AEW.’ I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ Actually, if I did wrestle again, it would be most likely for WWE, but I’m not going to do that. AEW was always an option, I just never really considered it because I’m retired. I’ve heard the rumors. That’s what they are. They’re just rumors. People like to talk. They like to get excited about things, and, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.

The headbutt he gave Samoa Joe in Angle’s TNA debut: I told Joe I was going to give him a real headbutt and he said, ‘Bring it on’. I brought it on and I cut him open. It was the hard way. I think he was a little pissed off. He got up, partly because of his character, he was behind me, stalking me, and he had this pissed off look on his face. But you know, if you know Joe, you know he was really pissed at that too. It was a great moment. Joe and I had incredible chemistry. We had the highest PPV buy rate in TNA history with that match. I was pleasantly surprised that we were able to draw that many PPV buys. It definitely was an incredible moment.

Angle on whether he is happy with his last WWE run: Yes and no [I was happy with my last run]. If they would’ve started me out wrestling when I returned, I was ready. I was wrestling consistently. Even when I took a year off, I went on the indie circuit and kept myself busy, kept myself in shape because I knew WWE was gonna call on me and so yeah, I was a little disappointed. I thought that, you know, being a top talent like I was, I thought that I would get a possible title run and I didn’t come anywhere close to that.

Vince McMahon is the best wrestler ever: What you see on TV with Vince [McMahon] isn’t the real Vince. He likes to ham it up a bit and you know, that’s his thing. He’s the best wrestler in history. In other words, when he wrestles, everybody watches. He does these looks with his eyes when he’s going crazy and he’s mad.

Other topics include his entire WWE run, his entire TNA run, Jeff Jarrett, Sting, Samoa Joe, Chris Benoit as his favorite opponent, Brock Lesnar, addiction, retirement and so much more.

