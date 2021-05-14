ROH Notes: Survival of the Fittest returning, the lineups for the next two ROH Wrestling television shows, Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-The Survival of the Fittest tournament is returning. The tournament will start airing next month on ROH television.

-This weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling features Silas Young vs. Josh Woods, a rankings battle royal, Shane Taylor and SOS vs. Primal Fear for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. The entrants in the battle royal are Mike Bennett, Mark Briscoe, PCO, Danhausen, Rey Horus, LSG, Bateman, World Famous CB, Joe Keys, Dante Caballero, Eric Martin, Ken Dixon, Sledge, O’Shay Edwards, and Ryan Mooney.

-Fred Yehi vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match has been added to the May 22 edition of ROH Wrestling. The same show features Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the ROH Tag Titles, and a Flip Gordon interview

-Rok-C will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on Quinn McKay’s television debut match against Angelina Love from last weekend’s show, PCO and Danhausen, and a Pure Rules match that will stream on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week online show.