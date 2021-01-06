NXT New Year’s Evil, AEW New Year’s Smash night one, and MLW Kings of Colosseum coverage, Jacqueline Moore, Tony Halme

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s New Year’s Evil show will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The featured match is Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship. It has been announced that the match will air with no commercial interruptions. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash night one is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show is headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW Championship and will also feature an appearance by Snoop Dogg. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Kings of Colosseum streams tonight and includes Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush for the MLW Middleweight Championship. Fusion streams at Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jacqueline Moore is 57.

-The late Tony Halme was born on January 6, 1963. Borga, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.