AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship has been announced for the Beach Break themed edition of Dynamite on May 14 in Chicago. The winner of the Page vs. Fletcher match will face Hangman Page in the tournament finals at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).