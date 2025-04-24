AEW Collision lineup: The card for Playoff Palooza, different start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata in an eliminator match

-Bandido vs. Dralistico for the ROH Championship

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. “Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti in a tornado tag match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

-Hologram returns

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max after the NBA Playoff game (roughly 7:30CT/8:30ET). Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).