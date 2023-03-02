AEW media call report: Live notes on Tony Khan speaking with the pro wrestling media ahead of Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Thursday, March 2 to promote Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan spoke about the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He noted that it was one year ago today that he announced he acquired Ring of Honor. He touted the premiere of ROH on HonorClub tonight. Khan opened up the phone lines.

-Brandon Thurston asked whether Warner Bros. Discovery has a one-year option to extend the current television deal to the end of 2024. Thurston asked if WBD picked up that option already. Khan said that he couldn’t answer that question for legal reasons. He said he felt bad that he was already saying no comment on the opening question and gave Thurston a chance to ask a second question.

-Thurston asked about house shows. Khan spoke about how the roster has expanded since they started the company. He said he thinks there’s an opportunity to run house shows profitably, but it’s very challenging “as we are seeing.” Khan labeled it a “stick and move situation.” He said they are in the process of putting together additional house shows beyond the one set for later this month. Khan said a lot of wrestlers want to work those shows. “The vast majority of the roster has made it clear that this is something they do want,” Khan said of house shows.

-Jon Alba asked Khan about his philosophy on show structure and pointed out that last night’s show was the first time that MJF and Bryan Danielson had been in the final segment together during the build to Revolution. Khan spoke about slotting things in ways that do favorable television ratings and learning from it. He pointed to last week’s improved ratings and viewership. Khan said last week was a great episode, but some people felt it wasn’t a stacked show or a super card. Khan said he thought it was a strong card with strong stories. Khan said that MJF and Danielson’s segments have been in prominent positions on the show, but not always at the end of the show. He said he tried to put them in positions where he felt they could get the most viewership while also balancing out what would go in the final segment. Khan said it’s a mix of trying to feature all of the stories in prominent positions.

-Mike Johnson asked what lessons the company has learned since AEW Revolution three years ago. Khan said that was one of his favorite events and probably his favorite pay-per-view event that they have done. Khan recalled Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho having a long build for their AEW World Championship match. He said MJF vs. Danielson has also had months of build this time around and dates back to late 2022. He also pointed out that Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley goes back even further. Khan spoke about how other matches for the show three years ago didn’t come together until the last couple of weeks. He also recalled Darby Allin returning just a week before the pay-per-view, which set up his match for that event. Khan said the formula of the matches coming together at different times has worked. Khan also said that most of their television shows in 2023 have been very well received.

-Chris Mueller asked if Khan will draw a clear line between AEW and ROH and whether there would be crossover. Khan said the goal was that ROH championship and stories would be exclusive to ROH coming out of Final Battle. Khan said they got good reviews from fans who attended the ROH tapings and encouraged people to check out the show.