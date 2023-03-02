AEW Dynamite rating for the final edition before AEW Revolution

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 833,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.028 million viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.27 rating, down from last week’s 0.35 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.51 rating on USA Network. The March 2, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 966,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the AEW Revolution go-home show.